Kate Beckinsale Wows Fans In Crop Top On Instagram: ‘Excuse Me While I Have A Cold Shower’

Kate Beckinsale wowed her social media followers over the weekend when she posted a super sexy photograph of herself rocking a tiny little crop top.

On Saturday, the Underworld star took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself wearing a pair of skin-tight black leggings and a barely-there black crop top.

The tiny top showed off Kate’s extremely flat tummy and toned abs as well as her lean arms and ample cleavage. Many of her fans loved the photo, calling it sexy and the actress beautiful.

However, one fan took it a step further, revealing they needed a shower after glimpsing the racy snap.

“Excuse me while I have a cold shower,” one fan said in the comment section.

“Is there a more effortlessly elegant person than Ms. Beckinsale?” another follower gushed.

However, not all of Kate’s followers thought she looked amazing. Some of them believed that she was looking a bit too thin in the picture.

“You’re too skinny. You need to put on some weight,” one critic commented.

“Skinny as a needle,” another fan agreed, quoting Britney Spears’ recent Instagram video where she claimed the paparazzi were altering her photos to make her look heavier than she is, when in reality she’s “skinny as a needle.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate Beckinsale’s body in the result of a lot of hard work at the gym. Back in 2017, the actress opened up about her strict health routine during an interview with Shape Magazine.

In the interview, Kate revealed that she believes that working out is a great natural antidepressant, and that when she first started hitting the gym hard she dreaded it, and complained the entire time.

However, after doing it she would end up feeling “100 percent better” after her workouts.

The actress went on to reveal that despite having an aversion to meat, that she was forced to start eating it for its protein value as she was having a tough time sustaining her energy levels due to her busy schedule.

“I was a vegetarian for a really long time because I am incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbor, I didn’t have enough energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said ‘You’ve got to start eating chicken and fish.’ So I did, and that helped me,” Beckinsale added.

Fans can see more of Kate Beckinsale’s life and her sexy photos by following the actress on her social media accounts.