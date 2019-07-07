La La Anthony Wishes 50 Cent A Happy Birthday While Contemplating Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony took to Instagram to wish her pal, 50 Cent, a happy 44th birthday.

She has great admiration for the rapper-mogul. And why not? After all, he did hire La La for Power, a veteran Starz crime drama that 50 Cent — also known as Curtis Jackson — executive produces with Courtney A. Kemp.

Anthony’s Instagram picture showed the pair standing together, posing. She was wearing a sexy green mini dress with a dramatically plunging neckline that showed off her ample assets and an extremely short skirt that showed off her very long legs. The two colleagues seemed to be getting their picture taken in what appears to be a backstage area, possibly for Power.

The small screen show, which began airing in 2014, features La La in the role of LaKeisha Grant, Tasha’s best friend. Her character owns a New York City hair salon, where she was last seen when Season 3 ended, Starz explained.

Fans feared the worse for LaKeisha, who may or may not have been hurt by Tommy.

It turns out, in Season 4, that Tommy took her to hide from Milan. After that, the pair started a sexual relationship. Tasha was not in on this surprise development.

In Season 5, the pair reunited after Tommy took a break from their coupling.

La La’s most recent Instagram posting offered a look at the upcoming season of Power. The sixth season, which starts on August 25, is entitled “Betrayal,”

At the beginning of the short video, there is a table with piles and piles of money was sitting on it. After that, Anthony’s character asked her main man, “When you look in the mirror, what do you even see?”

“I can’t change what I did but I can change what I do now,” he answered, not a bit riled.

And that was just the beginning of the powerful trailer (seen below) introducing the upcoming episodes in a season that is obviously going to be intense.

Loading...

As she waits to see herself on the hit Starz show, La La Anthony will celebrate her ninth wedding anniversary to estranged husband Carmelo Anthony. That happens in just a few days on July 10.

The prolific actress — she’s also set to play Brian Austin Green’s wife on the reboot of Beverly Hills 90210 — and the former NBA player are reportedly on the outs right now after La La discovered he was possibly cheating on her during a yachting trip, as The Inquisitr reported.

The pair have suffered troubles in the past, almost divorcing in 2017 when he allegedly impregnated a gentlemen’s club employee — but La La and Carmelo Anthony reconciled in January after pretty much being apart for the past two years.

Whether or not the Anthonys will actually divorce this time around is unknown.