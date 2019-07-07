Sofia Richie Stuns In Pink Bikini: ‘Scott Is One Lucky Guy’

Sofia Richie wowed her social media followers over the weekend with a sexy photo of herself rocking a pink bikini.

On Saturday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself in order to promote her brand new collaboration with Frankie’s Bikinis, which launches on Monday.

In the photo, Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, is seen sporting a tiny string bikini. The top ties around her neck and flaunts her ample cleavage. Meanwhile, the bottoms tie at the sides and show off Richie’s flat tummy and extremely toned abs.

Sofia’s long, lean legs and toned arms are also on display in the sexy snapshot as Richie runs her fingers through her damp hair.

The model’s mane is styled in loose waves that fall down her back and around her shoulders. She also sports a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, bright eyes, pink blush, a shimmering glow, and a light pink color on her lips.

Sofia’s fans absolutely loved the photo, and took to the comment section to prove it.

“Wow! Scott is one lucky guy! You are so beautiful!” one of Richie’s followers wrote.

“Perfect in shape beauty,” a second admirer stated.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, although some fans believe that Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, is a lucky man for landing the model, the pair have been dating for 2 years and he still hasn’t popped the question.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Sofia is over waiting for Scott to propose, and no longer thinks it’s an issue in their relationship.

“Scott’s timeline on marriage won’t matter to Sofia because she’s not looking to get married anytime soon,” an insider told the outlet.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are, so it’s a non-issue. Right now Sofia’s feeling especially good about where her and Scott are at because the Kardashians have been embracing her more and more, she’s part of the inner circle now,” the insider continued.

“They’re Scott’s family so it’s very significant, it speaks volumes about Sofia’s future with Scott,” the source added.

E! News recently reported that the Kardashian family does now considering Richie as apart of their family, and is thrilled to see Disick so happy in his relationship with the model, whom they believe has been a good influence on him over the past two years.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.