‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Hannah Godwin Rocks A Red Bikini

The Bachelor fans that were rooting for Hannah Godwin were left heartbroken alongside her when Colton Underwood decided to pursue Cassie Randolph exclusively. The surprise ending of the past season of The Bachelor meant that Hannah never got to enjoy her overnight with Underwood, and alongside Tayshia Adams, left with questions. So it’s not a huge surprise to hear that Godwin makes an appearance on this upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, as spoilers are already leaking.

The TV star and model shared her cast photo with her Instagram fans four days ago, and it showed her looking as fabulous as ever. Hannah rocked a red, polka-dot bikini. The bottoms were high-waisted with a small belt detail, while the top had a classic cut. She wore a simple necklace and bracelet, and was spotted sitting next to a pool. Godwin wore her hair down in loose waves, and smiled sweetly for the camera. Fans were clearly down for it, with over 179,000 people stopping by to like the photo.

For now, it looks like we’ll have to wait to see if anything pans out for Hannah during Paradise. Considering the format of the show and the more fluid dating that can take place, it’ll be interesting to see which of the men on the island end up falling for her.

Sweet as always, the model gave the “other Hannah,” Hannah Brown, a quick shoutout in the comments. Brown’s been getting flack from viewers for her choice to keep Luke around, as even his family didn’t understand why he made it so far, reported Entertainment Weekly.

But besides that, Godwin’s also opened up about the experience of going on The Bachelor, along with the drama that inevitably unfolds. This is what she told Vulture.

“Obviously the edit shows a part of me, but it’s not the entire version of me. It showed my more reserved side, which is totally a thing. There were definitely a few moments watching where I was like, Oh my gosh, I can’t believe they didn’t add that! But it’s not The Hannah Show.”

The model also continued to point out that she had a goal in mind, drama or not.

“But my overall feelings towards everything is that I’m very lucky people have taken it well. With the drama and everything, I made my relationship with Colton my one and only priority.”

Another castmate from Colton’s season, Demi Burnett, also revealed that she was part of the Paradise filming.