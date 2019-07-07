Matt Bomer Of ‘Magic Mike’ Reveals That His Teenage Son Recently Came Out To Him As Straight

Matt Bomer, who shares three children with his husband Simon Hall, recently had a deep conversation with his eldest son.

Matt Bomer is a 41-year-old actor who is perhaps best known for his role in the 2012 comedy Magic Mike. In real life, he is married to a man named Simon Hall. Together, the pair shares three sons, Henry, Kit, and Walker Halls. Kit is the eldest of the bunch at 14-years-old. Meanwhile, Henry and Walker are 11-year-old twins. Bomer recently sat down on RuPaul’s talk show to share a little bit about what it is like being a gay couple raising three boys. While Bomer and his husband don’t typically reveal a lot about their personal lives or their children, he did open up a little regarding a recent conversation he had with his eldest son Kit, according to Fox News.

RuPaul asked Bomer a rather bizarre question. He wanted to know how he would handle a situation in which one of his sons came out as straight to him. Typically, when we talk about “coming out” we’re referring to a child that identifies as a gay coming out to their straight parents. However, this is somewhat flipped in the case of Bomer’s family. While Bomer and his husband may be gay, he is aware that his children won’t necessarily identify in the same way and he’s prepared for that.

In fact, Bomer revealed that his eldest son Kit actually sat down with him recently to discuss his own sexual identity.

“Our oldest came out to us as straight. He’s 14. He said, ‘I love and respect that you guys are who you are. I’m straight, that’s how I identify.’ And it was a big, nice, sweet moment.”

Matt Bomer says his 14-year-old son came out as straight to him and his husband https://t.co/i0jflitZ4A — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 6, 2019

As for the younger children, Bomer emphasized that they will be loved and accepted no matter how they identify and that he and his husband “would be there with open arms.”

Bomer himself was actually very private about his sexuality for a long time. It wasn’t until 2012 when he publicly came out when receiving a humanitarian award. It was then confirmed that he was not only married but had three sons. He thanked his husband Simon and the three boys during his speech.

“Thank you for teaching me what unconditional love is. You will always be my proudest accomplishment,” he said.

Bomer later revealed that he’d gotten married to his husband back in 2011 during a secret ceremony. However, he didn’t confirm his marriage until 2014 and said that the ceremony was “very chill” and “very small.”