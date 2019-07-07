Farrah Abraham Slammed For Raunchy Twerking Video: ‘This Is Embarrassing’

Farrah Abraham posted a clip of herself doing a very raunchy dance on social media this weekend, and her fans jumped all over her for the racy post.

On Saturday, the former Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself taking a twerking lesson, where she flaunted her curvy booty by shaking it while leaning against the wall, on her knees, and multiple other positions.

Farrah wore a skimpy gray sports bra in the post, and a pair of white booty shorts. Abraham also donned a pair of black sneakers and some knee pads in the video. She had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell all around her as she danced.

Farrah also sported a full face of makeup with included darkened eyebrows, pink blush, and thick lashes.

Of course, fans couldn’t hold back their comments about the reality star after seeing the super sexy video, and many of Farrah’s followers criticized her for her dance moves.

“This is quite embarrassing,” one social media user wrote in the comment section.

“Shaking implants,” a second follower teased.

“There is an age where twerking is no longer allowed,” another critic wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham’s twerk class was with teacher Torry Tass in Dubai, where Farrah has been spending a lot of her time.

In fact, some fans have even called out Abraham on the rumors that she’s been working as a paid escort to wealthy men in the country.

One fan went as far as to ask Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielson, about the escort rumors on social media.

“Honest question: does it make you feel like you failed as a mom knowing Farrah is selling her body in foreign lands for $$?,” a fan asked Debra on Twitter.

“Not at all. God gave each of us free will. I don’t do anything but what God puts in my heart. Love, empathy, and wisdom are very important in life,” Debra replied, possibly confirming the speculation that Abraham may be working as an escort.

Farrah’s racy Instagram posts often make headlines as fans either love her or they love to hate her. Either way, she keeps social media followers talking with her sometimes wild and crazy photos and videos.

Fans can keep up with Farrah Abraham’s life and her daughter, Sophia, by following the former Teen Mom OG star on Instagram.