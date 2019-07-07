Bethenny Frankel Dons Lacy White Swimsuit In Nantuket

Bethenny Frankel shared a brand new swimsuit pic today, and it showed her enjoying the sun poolside in a white one-piece. The bathing suit had lacy accents throughout, including see-through lace on the sides. The top had a low neckline, which left her cleavage exposed. Bethenny accessorized with a necklace, multiple bracelets, and rings. She also wore a sun hat and pink reflective sunglasses. She sat on the edge of a tan patio seat and was photographed behind a green plant. She joked that she was wearing a one-piece instead of a bikini, but one-piece swimsuits are arguably making a huge comeback.

It’s been some time since Frankel shared a swimsuit pic. The second newest one was posted in early June when she posed next to an oversized apple statue. She matched the sculpture, thanks to her all-red ensemble. It consisted of a bandeau-style bikini top, along with white-and-red striped bikini bottoms. Again, Bethenny was spotted wearing sunglasses and a hat except this time, both were black.

And in addition to the swimsuit pics, Frankel has been keeping fans updated on some of her daily outfits. This was the case four days ago when she posed for a photo in a very sophisticated yet casual look. It consisted of a white blouse and a jean skirt. The skirt had rips all throughout, and while it reached the ground, had an interesting cutout in the front. Bethenny accessorized with pops of color including maroon sandals and a tan belt. This Instagram update seemed to be a hit, garnering over 28,000 likes.

While Bethenny first landed in much of the public eye thanks to Real Housewives, she’s always been an entrepreneur. She opened up to InStyle about some of her childhood memories, which explain her evolution into the woman she is today.

“I grew up around a racetrack where there was a lot of feast or famine and gambling. It created what I call ‘money noise.’ My room was completely decorated, but the rest of the house had no furniture in it. The dining table was literally a card table, and my stepfather would be asking me to break into my piggy bank to cover his bets.”

She opened up further about the effects of gambling in her life.

Loading...