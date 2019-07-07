Fitness Model Bruna Rangel Lima’s Thong Pic Turns Up The Heat On Instagram

Brazilian-American fitness model Bruna Rangel Lima is no stranger to showing off her incredible assets on Instagram. And whenever she treats her 2.8 million followers to new raunchy snaps of herself, they become an instant hit.

Following her pic-posting routine, the model took to her page and shared a very sexy picture which became her fan’s favorite snap, garnering almost 60,000 likes and about 600 comments as of the writing of this piece.

In the snap, the 23-year-old model could be seen wearing a barely-there blue bikini with thong-style bottoms which allowed her to put her peachy posterior on full display. To provide a clear and generous view of her derriere to her fans, the model turned her back towards the camera.

Bruna — who goes by the moniker Xoobruna on Instagram — let her blonde tresses down and wore a full face of makeup that included a slick of dark pink lipstick and lots of mascara to accentuate her eyelashes. The stunner accessorized with a cowboy hat, turned around and looked straight into the camera to strike a very sultry pose.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Calgary, Canada, and in the caption, she informed her fans that she is attending the Cowboys Music Festival, which is taking place from July 04 to 14 in Calgary.

Bruna, who was born in Brazil but raised in South Florida, treated her fans to yet another hot picture where she could be seen wearing a revealing red bikini through which she flashed an ample amount of cleavage. At the same time, she flaunted her taut stomach and navel piercing that her fans fell in love with.

The model let her tresses down, wore a full face of makeup and she posed while eating a strawberry. Per the caption, her stylish bikini was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which is very popular among Instagram models across the globe.

Within eight hours of going live, the snap amassed about 50,000 likes and over 630 comments where fans drooled over the hot model’s enviable figure and showered her with complimentary comments and phrases.

“Baby girl is so gorgeous,” one of her fans wrote. “Whoever gets to marry you one day is gonna be blessed,” wrote another.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, before becoming a model, Bruna used to work at a juice bar inside of a local gym. Seeing her amazingly-fit body and gorgeous looks, people started telling her that she has all the qualities of a fitness model and that she should try her luck as a fitness model. That’s how she found the motivation to start her career.