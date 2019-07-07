Amazon Refunds Woman After Toddler Purchases $400 Couch

Amazon has decided to refund a San Diego woman after her toddler accidentally used the site’s “one click” purchase function to buy a $400 couch using her mother’s smartphone.

According to CBS MoneyWatch, Isabella McNeil will receive a full refund for the accidental purchase. Furthermore, the retail giant has allowed McNeil the option of keeping the couch or donating it. An Amazon spokesperson also told the media outlet the company was willing to cover any fees incurred to give the couch away to someone who needed it.

For those who are unfamiliar with the original story, a local media report from NBC San Diego reveals that McNeil found herself in a state of confusion about a week ago just a few days after her 2-year-old was playing with her phone when she received an email from Amazon informing her that her new couch was on the way.

Initially, McNeil wondered if she had accidentally purchased the couch while she was half asleep. Unfortunately, the item was shipped by the time she realized what had happened.

Amazon customers are charged after an order ships. Once the order ships, it cannot be canceled in most cases.

A week later, the San Diego mom received a huge box at her front door. McNeil explained to the local media outlet that she was not the type of person who would spend $400 on a couch. When she looked into returning it, she realized she would have to pay nearly $200 just to send it back because of the restocking and shipping fees.

An update to this story: this San Diego mom says Amazon has offered to fully refund her for the couch accidentally ordered by her toddler. The company also turned off the 1-click feature on her Amazon account. https://t.co/Qy0UoabUTB — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) July 4, 2019

McNeil decided to attempt to resell the grey tufted couch by listing in on OfferUp for $300. If she could sell the couch, at least she would make most of her money back.

“Brand new in box. Ordered it by mistake, my toddler actually did…darn buy with 1 click on Amazon. Anyway it’s more of a hassle to ship back, so I’ll take a loss. I paid 431 with tax and am willing to let it go for 300 must pick up,” the listing reads on OfferUp.

Amazon refunds woman whose toddler bought $400 couch https://t.co/53sQmHM16z pic.twitter.com/CpAcNF025u — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 7, 2019

According to CBS MoneyWatch, the listing is still live.

Presently, it is unclear whether McNeil plans to keep the couch her toddler purchased or if she plans to donate it to someone. She, however, doesn’t plan on making it so easy for her daughter to do any more shopping on Amazon.