Adele Flaunts Her Trimmed-Down New Figure After Post-Divorce Weight Loss

Adele has a new friend and a new frame, and showed off both of them this weekend.

The Grammy-winning singer was seen holding hands with Paul Drayton, the husband of British television personality Alan Carr, as the two hit up a Celine Dion concert in London. As Us Weekly noted, Adele also flaunted her newly trimmed down figure after her post-divorce weight loss.

The report added that Adele first debuted her new figure in June when she posed with the Spice Girls for a photo. A report from the U.K.’s The Sun newspaper noted that she has lost close to 15 pounds since her split with husband Simon Konecki, largely through taking reformer Pilates classes that focus on weight-loss and core strengthening.

As a source told the newspaper at the time that Adele has been focusing on her son in the months since the split while also working on her health. While weight loss may have not been the specific goal, it has been the result of this focus, the source said.

“Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo. She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her,” a source said.

“It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life.”

The split was still hard on Adele, a source told Us Weekly, but was a long time coming as she and her husband had become “more like friends than lovers.” Adele’s friend, singer and songwriter Ryan Tedder, told the magazine back in May that Adele was “in a good place” but admitted the split was very difficult on her.

Adele herself has opened up about her new focus on herself, writing in an Instagram post on her birthday that she is embracing the changes in her life.

“I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay,” Adele wrote in the birthday post, saying that 31 was going to be a “big ol’ year” for her and that for the first time in a decade she was planning to feel the world around her and look up.

Adele at @celinedion’s BST Hyde Park Festival show with friends (July 5, 2019) pic.twitter.com/78yBBJ0sON — Adele Now (@AdeleNowuk) July 6, 2019

The newest pictures of Adele’s weight loss show that she is still on that journey and appears to have lost even more weight since her first appearance, even if her figure was mostly hidden underneath her oversized t-shirt.