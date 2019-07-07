Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Fialho Bares It All For Latest Photo Shoot

Brazilian model Barbara Fialho — best known on Instagram for being associated with the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for seven years — is one of the most successful models in the fashion industry.

The stunner exactly knows how to titillate her fans and that’s exactly what she did on Saturday afternoon by posting a nude picture.

In the snap, the model could be seen sitting on a floor, wearing no clothes at all. In order to comply with Instagram’s policy on nudity, Barbara sat in such a way that her breasts and lady parts were hidden by her arms and legs, respectively.

The model wore minimal makeup to keep it natural and let her raven-colored tresses down. She lifted her chin up with utmost confidence and looked straight into the camera to strike a very sexy pose.

Nonetheless, the sheer display of bare skin sent temperatures soaring. Within a few hours of going live, the picture racked up close to 9,000 likes and about 200 comments where fans couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their feelings for the model in explicit terms.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans said that he forgot to blink his eyelids when the picture appeared on his Instagram feed, while another one opined that Barbara is the hottest model in Brazil.

A third fan said that Barbara has the hottest body on Instagram. Other fans, per usual, showered her with various complimentary words and phrases like “goddess,” “extremely beautiful,” and “hottest mamma,” while others posted hearts and kiss emoji on the snap to appreciate the model.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Barbara’s fellow models also liked the picture, including Lilly Aldridge, Gizele Oliveira, Megan Williams, and the legendary Brazilian stunner Adriana Lima.

Prior to posting the said picture, Barbara treated her fans to yet another risque snap where she could be seen wearing an emerald-green bralette which she teamed with matching underwear to show off her amazing figure.

The 31-year-old stunner wore a full face of makeup and let her tresses flow freely over her shoulders. She stood straight and looked away from the camera to pose for the picture, which was captured for the lingerie brand, Hope.

The pic accrued about 10,000 likes and over 200 comments as of the writing of this piece.

According to an article by Hollywood Life, despite having an amazing figure, Barbara has never been into crazy diets. Instead, she believes in moderation in order to lose weight more effectively. Sharing her daily diet, she said the following.