The Author Of ‘Gone Girl’ Is ‘Sickened’ That The Case Of Jennifer Dulos Has Been Compared To Her Book

Jennifer Dulos is a Connecticut mother-of-five that has been missing for over a month. She was last seen on May 24 in New Canaan, Connecticut, while she was dropping her kids off at school. Later that day, her blood was found on the floor of her garage, but there was no sign of Jennifer.

Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were captured on video surveillance the night that she went missing dropping off her bloodied garments in various dumpsters. They were later charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in the case. They are currently out on bail.

Dulos’ lawyer, Norm Pattis, has made some pretty controversial remarks about the case, and even compared Jennifer’s disappearance to that of the book, Gone Girl. The book’s author, Gillian Flynn, has condemned the comparison, according to The New York Post.

Gone Girl is a fictional, best-selling book from 2012 about a woman who stages her own disappearance because she is unhappy in her marriage. It was later turned into a hit film.

Norm Pattis has suggested that Jennifer, who was known for her love of literature, somehow staged her own disappearance. In fact, he claimed that Jennifer wrote her own fictional 500 page manuscript last summer and the details of the story were quite similar to that of Gone Girl.

“This is a person who has a pretty florid imagination and motives to use it to hurt Mr. Dulos,” Pattis said of Jennifer.

Gillian Flynn is disgusted that Dulos’ lawyer would make a comparison between a fictional book and the disappearance of a real human being.

“It absolutely sickens me that a work of fiction written by me would be used by Fotis Dulos’s lawyer as a defense, and as a hypothetical, sensationalized motive behind Jennifer’s very real and very tragic disappearance. This situation is so incredibly painful, I can’t imagine what her children, her family, and all those close to her are going through. I am deeply sorry for Jennifer and her loved ones.”

There has still been no sign of Jennifer Dulos, but investigators aren’t giving up. They have searched landfills and bodies of water near her New Canaan home.

The five children, who range in age from 8-years-old to 13-years-old, have been staying with Jennifer’s mother in her New York City apartment. While the kids haven’t been kept totally in the dark regarding their mother’s case, the family has said they are sheltering the kids from the disturbing details.