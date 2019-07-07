Kim Kardashian’s Curves Are Unbelievable In Metallic Bikini Throwback

Kim Kardashian won’t let her fans forget how amazing she looked in a metallic bikini with her best friend, Larsa Pippen, in Miami last year.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself rocking the tiny little bikini as she posed on the beach with Larsa.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted the photo in honor of Lara Pippen’s birthday, captioning the throwback “OMG also maybe good memories with you.”

In the sexy snapshot, Kim is seen rocking the teeny tiny bikini, which shows off her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and insane abs. The racy swimwear also showcases her world-famous booty and her lean legs.

Kim has her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail that she wears on top of her head, while the rest of her mane is styled in sleek, straight strands that fall down her back.

The reality star also dons a full face of makeup for the beach outing, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Kim adds pink blush, a shimmering highlighter, and nude lips to her glam look.

Meanwhile, Larsa wears a matching one-piece metallic bathing suit and has her long hair parted down the middle and styled straight as she stands next to Kim in the photo.

E! News reports that the photos were taken in August of 2018 when Kim Kardashian and her family and friends jetted off to spend some time in Miami.

The outlet also revealed that Kardashian and Pippen brought along their very own photographer and used him to create their own beach photo shoot, where they posed in the sand looking like Sports Illustrated swimsuit models.

During the trip, Kim and her husband, rapper Kanye West, also attended the wedding of their friend 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward.

It was during this period that Kardashian made headlines for rocking multiple bright neon looks, even matching her wigs and her cars to whatever electric colored outfits she was wearing for the night.

Before the trip ended, Kim allowed her oldest child, daughter North West, to get in on the fun and wear a neon wig on the trip home to California.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim’s fans can’t get enough of her bikini photos. However, her sisters love them as well. On Saturday, Kim posted a photo of herself rocking a turquoise bikini top, which Kylie Jenner loved, and Khloe Kardashian claimed was making her drool.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian by following the reality star on her Instagram account.