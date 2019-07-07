Kevin Spacey Faces Scotland Yard Questioning As Brits Probe ‘House Of Cards’ Actor

Kevin Spacey has faced Scotland Yard investigators who came to the U.S. to question the beleaguered actor. Although this inquisition happened in May, thekevin spacey vital information didn’t come to light until today when Variety shared the news in an exclusive article.

Now the fresh news regarding the Oscar winner and his alleged past transgressions is trending on Bing on Saturday.

Spacey, who moved from Los Angeles to London for a couple of years, served artistic director of the Old Vic from 2003 to 2015. The iconic theater in the British capital stated that six different individuals came forward to make claims against Spacey. the earliest allegations being investigated were in 1996, long before Spacey worked at the Old Vic. The most recent was reportedly in 2013.

After the Old Vic concluded their internal investigation, Scotland Yard came calling in May, 2019. The agency decided that the famous actor’s “stardom and status at The Old Vic may have prevented people, and in particular junior staff or young actors, from feeling that they could speak up or raise a hand for help,” per Variety via Indie Wire.

At that point, the U.K. allegations are just that, allegations. Kevin Spacey has not yet been formally charged by Scotland Yard.

Not surprisingly, Spacey has not posted much on his Facebook account since July 13, 2017 when he was campaigning for a House of Cards Emmy. The lead actor who played Francis Joseph Underwood was ousted from the show in 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp made allegations of sexual assault and harassment on Spacey’s part.

Spacey did use Facebook to apologize and defend himself regarding 47-year-old actor Anthony Rapp’s allegations of misconduct. Those allegations harkened back to 1986 after the young man spent an evening in Spacey’s Manhattan apartment when he was only 14.

Rapp recounted the episode via BuzzFeed.

“He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me. He was trying to seduce me. I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Spacey posted a letter on Facebook, apologizing to Rapp. He also stated he doesn’t remember the encounter while saying that it it did happen it was because of “drunken behavior.”

During that time, the 59-year-old artist was a Reddit article’s subject in which he was reportedly regarded as a “pedophile for some time,” long before the alleged sexual advance Spacey reportedly made toward Anthony Rapp, states The Inquisitr.

These days, interested parties continue to make remarks regarding the shamed thespian.

For instance, yesterday after a young restaurant worker called off his lawsuit against Spacey — per The Inquisitr — one Facebook member made an effort to defend the Oscar winner.

“This is the EXACT reason that presumption of innocence is important even outside the court systen.. Kevin Spacey lost work due to an accusation, not a conviction. If the accusation is false, and hurt Mr Spacey, the is potential that he can sue the accuser. If the public, gives the accused, presumption of innocence, this would NEVER happen. When the public discards presumption of innocence, real victims are less likely to come forward.”

On the same matter, another Facebook user spoke up, saying, “…Liberal corruption payoff money seems to solve many things!!…”

The civil lawsuit was “voluntarily dismissed” after the claim. Kevin Spacey still faces criminal charges. He’s pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery charges.