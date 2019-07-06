Thomas Markle Opens Up About Not Being Invited To Grandson Archie’s Christening

Meghan Markle’s father is opening up about being snubbed from his grandson’s christening, saying he would have wanted to attend the ceremony this weekend at Britain’s Windsor Castle.

Pictures from the royal baby’s christening have attracted some worldwide interest, showing Meghan Markle and Prince William posing with their newborn son, Archie, along with other members of the royal family. Not in attendance was 74-year-old Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father and a regular source of drama for the royal family.

As Us Weekly reported, Thomas had not been invited to attend his grandson’s christening, but said he wished he could have been there. In the statement, Markle said that he been involved in the church himself and that the event would have been special to him.

“I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened,” he told The Daily Mail. “I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen’s church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents’ health and happiness.”

Thomas Markle has missed out on some other big events in his daughter’s life, most notably her 2018 wedding ceremony. His absence was the source of much tabloid fodder as he reportedly suffered a heart attack in the days before the ceremony. Markle had already been a popular tabloid target for his strained relationship with his daughter, and some speculated that the health issues were invented after Thomas had been caught staging paparazzi photos before the wedding.

“The whole story about Meghan’s father undergoing heart surgery was made up,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He had to come up with a good enough reason not to attend her wedding and avoid any further embarrassment after those staged photos went public.”

But it isn’t for lack of wanting on Thomas Markle’s part. As Us Weekly reported, Meghan’s father was upset that he wasn’t included in his grandson’s birth and issued a statement saying he was “devastated” not to have been invited.

Who is in Archie's christening photo? Guide to family members with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry https://t.co/zypKh4stw1 pic.twitter.com/5bepMk67K6 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 6, 2019

Meghan Markle maintains a close relationship with her mother, Doria Ragland, who came to stay with the couple ahead of Archie’s birth and helped Meghan in the days that followed. Doria was present at Archie’s christening this weekend and was included in the photo of the royal family that was released afterward.