Paris Hilton Goes Braless Under Mesh See-Through Top

Paris Hilton has a ton of incredible projects in the works at all times, thanks to her entrepreneurial spirit. In addition, she also performs as a DJ from time to time. Her newest Instagram update showed her having a blast as she performed in Ibiza at the Tomorrowland Party. The first photo showed Paris’ outfit, which consisted of a see-through mesh shirt. The shirt was long-sleeved, and Paris wore some pasties. The rest of the video consisted of a variety of photos from the show. There were shots of Paris from behind her facing the crowd, which revealed the huge turnout for the show. The update was geo-tagged at the Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel. And while the video has only been uploaded for 40 minutes, there have been over half a million views already.

It just goes to show how dedicated Paris’ fans can be. Her second newest post was from within the hour, which showed her in a low-cut silver dress or top. The selfie showed Hilton’s makeup off, which included heavy blush and mascara. She wore her hair down in loose waves with a heavy left part, along with earrings. Paris kept things simple and didn’t wear a necklace. She added glittery sparkle filters to the photo.

Also notable was Paris’ July 4th post, which showed her posing in a bikini that was made out of flower petals. She sat on her knees, facing her side to the camera. Her hair was done in platinum blond with giant curls, with a giant American flag in the backdrop. The Instagram pic looked Photoshopped, and she used her usual sparkle filter to add some glam.

Hilton previously opened up to Byrdie about how she grew up, including her perception of beauty.

“My grandmother was always so glamorous and always looked beautiful. I think, as a little girl, watching her had me fascinated with beauty, makeup, and glamour. My parents were really strict when I was a teenager, I wasn’t even allowed to wear makeup. The first time I even applied eyeliner was at Nicole Richie’s house. She said she knew this great trick—she took a liner from her mom’s closet and applied mascara and a cat eye. After that day, my life changed.”

“Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, and I love Victoria Beckham’s style,” she added, when asked about her beauty icons.

It’s no secret that fashion is a huge part of Paris’ life. Fans can stay tuned to her social media for a steady stream of amazing photos.