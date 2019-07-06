Kendall Jenner Was With Laker Kyle Kuzma On July 4 Boat Ride

Kendall Jenner spent most of last season in a closely watched relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons. Now, she’s reportedly moved on to a different NBA star.

Per E! News, on July 4, Jenner was spotted on a yacht with Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, who was described as her “rumored love interest.”

The couple, the report said, “were able to soak in the sunshine and watch the dolphins frolick in the ocean,” and Jenner showed a glimpse of the boat party in her Instagram. The photo of the bikini the model sported that day, per The Inquisitr, “derailed” Instagram on the Fourth of July, with over 4 million likes as of Saturday night.

Kuzma and Jenner later headed to the “Booty Bellows” party in Malibu, where Jenner had “a short run-in” with her ex, Simmons.

Per The Inquisitr, both Jenner and Kuzma were reportedly among the attendees at the recent star-studded birthday party for Larsa Pippen, along with several other NBA players, including D’Angelo Russell. A rumored signing target for the Lakers, Russell signed with the Golden State Warriors the following day.

Kyle Kuzma plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he’ll be lining up later this offseason along with star players LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Kuzma was the one member of the Lakers’ young nucleus of recent years who was not included in the trade to New Orleans for Davis. Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart were part of the package that went to the Pelicans, while Kuzma remained in Los Angeles.

It had been rumored for a couple of years that Simmons was interested in one day becoming a Laker, and the team was even investigated for tampering with Simmons in February, per The Inquisitr. But the young point guard is “progressing towards” a five-year extension with his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers, NBA.com reported last week.

Simmons and Jenner began their on-and-off relationship in the summer of 2018, and by the time the most recent NBA season began, Jenner began appearing regularly at 76ers home games. Sixers fans, at first, objected, with one petition even calling for the model to be banned from the team’s home arena, but soon afterward, fans began noticing that the team had a positive record at games when Jenner was in attendance.

The couple was frequently spotted around Philadelphia throughout the winter, but by spring, the rumor mill indicated they were on the outs, with their split becoming official in May, per The Inquisitr.