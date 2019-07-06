Barbara Palvin’s Curvy Bod In Lingerie Is Generating Lots Of Buzz

One of the newest models to join the ranks of Victoria’s Secret Angels is Barbara Palvin. And now, she’s been featured in one of the brand’s newest photos, leading to tons of positive feedback from VS fans. The photo showed Barbara wearing a simple, maroon bra and panties set. She faced the camera straight on, and placed her hands on the sides of her thighs. Barbara’s hair was worn down, and she posed in such a way that half of her face was obscured by her hair. Her makeup looked very simple, including a touch of color on her lips and dark eye makeup.

“Love the model. This makes me happy. I’ve never seen a model like this on campaigns,” noted a fan.

“Is the first time I see a real body in a VS Fashion Campaign and not just ‘perfect’ bodies,” said another.

Several other women noted that they’re “surprised that I got a similar body shape.”

The modeling world has indeed changed and evolved a lot in the past decade. The rise of social media has meant that there are new types of models cropping up, along with a better understanding of what women want to see in fashion.

The model opened up previously about how she perceives the brand, as noted by Hola!

“VS is supporting and embracing me for myself and my personality. I don’t feel the need to keep up with my workouts because of Victoria’s Secret. I do it for myself. And because that’s how I can be the best version of myself.”

And it’s not like Victoria’s Secret is the first major milestone Barbara’s experienced. After all, she’s modeled for some of the biggest names in fashion throughout her career.

Meanwhile, the model is keeping things fun and lighthearted on her social media feed. The newest photo shows her capturing a funny moment with a dog, as the dog appeared to be posing for the camera. Barbara, on the other hand, made a surprised kissy face. The funny moment has garnered over 1.2 million likes.

That’s not to mention the amazing snippets she shared from the latest Giorgio Armani ad that she was featured in, or the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition photos that she reposted to her page.

Clearly, things are very busy for Palvin. And with the news of becoming an Angel, it’s likely that she’s in even higher deman now than ever before.