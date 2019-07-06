Kim Kardashian’s Sisters Go Crazy Over Her Sexy Bikini Snap

Kim Kardashian’s sisters went wild over her latest sexy social media snap.

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a sultry new photo of herself rocking a turquoise bikini top, and her fans absolutely loved it. However, her family was also in awe of the picture.

In the photo, Kim is seen flaunting her massive cleavage as she runs her hands through her long, dark hair while wearing a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses.

Kim rocks a gold chain around her neck and dons a full face of makeup in the snap, which includes a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and her signature nude lips.

Shortly after posting the picture, Kim’s younger sisters couldn’t help but leave comments on the photo. Kylie Jenner left three flame emoji as well as a heart-eyed emoji in the comment section, while Khloe Kardashian took it a step further and told Kim, as well as all of her 143 million followers, that the snap had her “drooling.”

Many of Kim’s other followers posted similar comments telling the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star how gorgeous she looked in the bikini photo, which showcased a gorgeous ocean view and sunset from Costa Rica in the background.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been flaunting her flawless figure all over social media lately and has credited her insane workout routine for her fit look.

Loading...

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim previously dished to People.

Kardashian went on to reveal that she has lost 20 pounds due to her weight training sessions and that after teetering at about 140 pounds for most of her adult life, she has gotten her weight down to a slim 116 pounds, claiming to feel better than ever.

The reality star also encouraged her fans to stick with their own workout routines, revealing that she didn’t see progress right away, but with some consistency, she finally began to see results.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian by following her on Instagram.