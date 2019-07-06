Olivia Brower Flaunts Voluptuous Figure In A Revealing Swimsuit

American model Olivia Brower, best known on Instagram for being one of the finalists in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model search, recently took to her page and stunned her fans with two racy pictures.

In the first one, the model showed off her voluptuous figure by wearing a black swimsuit with criss-cross front neckline that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts.

She wore a full face of makeup, let her brunette tresses down, and accessorized with gold hoop earrings. The stunner closed her eyes and flashed her beautiful smile to pose for the picture.

In the second snap, Olivia opted for a very stylish white one-piece swimsuit with metal ring details on the sides that perfectly hugged her enviable figure. She looked towards the floor and ran a hand through her hair to strike a candid pose — a move that made her look nothing short of stunning.

In the caption, the 24-year-old model said that she cannot stop celebrating the National Bikini Day — which fell on July 5 — adding that she will continue her celebration throughout summer.

Fans obviously loved the news because they cannot get enough of Olivia’s bikini pictures. As a result, the picture racked up about 7,000 likes and several comments where fans could be seen drooling over the hot model’s incredible physique.

Since many of Olivia’s fans fell in love with her stylish swimsuits, she also wrote that she got them from the brand Uncommon Sense (US).

Commenting on the picture, one of her fans said that Olivia looks stunning in one-piece swimsuits, while another one wrote that Olivia looks stunning, gorgeous and graceful. A third fan, who seems to be head-over-heels in love with the model, openly expressed his feelings and said that he fell in love with Olivia the very first time he saw her.

“I want [you] to be my girlfriend. I hope to get your phone [number to] communicate with you,” he said. “You are beautiful and charming.”

In an interview with C-Heads Magazine, Olivia was asked about the importance of fashion in her daily life. In response, she said the following.