Miley Cyrus Gropes Herself In Latest Instagram Photo

Miley Cyrus took to social media to post yet another photo of herself wearing a red latex bodysuit from her “Mother’s Daughter” music video.

On Saturday, Miley decided to post yet another snap from the video that she’s been promoting relentlessly on Instagram. In the newest photo, Cyrus dons the skin-tight bodysuit as well as an oversized pair of red-tinted sunglasses and multiple silver rings on her fingers, as well as pointed claw gloves.

Cyrus has her long, blonde hair styled in wet-looking waves the fall down her back and over her shoulders as she grabs her chest in the scandalous snap.

Miley has been promoting the video for her latest single like crazy on social media, with over 20 posts about it just on her Instagram account. Many of the photos depict Miley sporting the red latex ensemble.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many of Miley’s fans have taken to the comment section of her posts to reveal they’re tired of seeing the photos of her promoting “Mother’s Daughter” and that she should move on to something else.

Some followers complained that Cyrus has been promoting the single too much, even revealing that her fans have already seen the video and heard the song so that she should scale back the promotion.

According to Glamour, Miley Cyrus usually doesn’t listen to the gossip, but she was forced to defend her relationship with Liam Hemsworth recently after rumors of their split hit the internet.

“Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change …. & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. [Yours] truly,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram of the rumors.

As many fans already know, Miley and Liam met on the set of The Last Song over ten years ago. The pair got engaged, but quickly called off their relationship only to get back together the following year and get engaged a second time.

Back in December, Cyrus and Hemsworth surprised fans with when they got married at their Tennessee home just days before Christmas.

“I feel very happy and real fortunate to be with such a good person,” Hemsworth recently said of Cyrus in an interview with Sunday Today about their wedding. “We’ve been through so much together over the last 10 years so it felt like it was time.”

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus by following the singer on Instagram.