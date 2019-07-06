Chrissy Teigen Exposes Chest In Daring Swimsuit

Chrissy Teigen is keeping things rolling on Instagram as she shares photos of an amazing time she had on a yacht. Her newest post is one that she joked is “off-brand,” maybe so because the pose she took is very trendy. The swimsuit had a revealing cut, and her pose left parts of her chest exposed. Chrissy stood on her toes for the shot, as she leaned her right elbow on the side of the windowsill. Her hair was pulled back into a mid-ponytail, while it looked like her makeup was kept very simple.

And while Chrissy is proving that her looks are as amazing as ever, she also posts plenty of photos of her kids. One of the cuter photos of late showed Teigen sitting on the floor, as her daughter stood next to her in a pink dress. The outfit had several ruffled tiers and large pink flower pieces on the waist. Luna’s look also included pink hair and with a flower on it. Chrissy looked excited, as her daughter seemed distracted by the flowers on her outfit. The Instagram post garnered over 750,000 likes.

Perhaps Teigen’s willingness to share so much of her life with fans is what makes her so popular. Plus, her captions are usually witty and full of personality. But with over 24.8 million fans and counting, it’s clear that the world wants to know more about the family.

While Chrissy enjoyed dress up with Luna, she’s shared some cute photos of her son, Miles too. In a post from just a couple of hours ago, the little boy was photographed standing next to a low coffee table. He wore a black tank with the word “Love” on it. Fans have long noticed his amazing resemblance to his dad, John Legend.

The family’s not yet done adding members, however, as Chrissy talked about wanting more kids with Motherly.

“John wants however many kids I want. That’s the good thing with John—he is down for it. Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more.’ I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.”

“I’ve been in a position where we’ve been able to control it—the timing and scheduling. It would be chaos otherwise—but I love chaos too,” she noted.

Apparently, both Miles and Luna were conceived via IVF.