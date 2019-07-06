‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, July 5: Xander Watches Security Footage Of Thomas Following Emma

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, July 5, features a shocked Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). She could not believe that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) had just proposed to her on his father’s behalf. After the little boy left, she asked Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) if he really did not know that Douglas was going to propose to her. Thomas claimed that he didn’t know, which Hope found hard to swallow.

Hope couldn’t reconcile such a little boy planning the offer of marriage along with the ring. According to Thomas, the little boy knew that the ring was special to him and that he loved Hope. He said that Douglas was smart and that he wanted her to be his mother, per She Knows Soaps. Thomas reminded Hope that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had moved on with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He could also offer her a new life and the chance to be a mother if she married him. Thomas asked Hope to be his wife.

At Forrester Creations, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) complained that she needed just one night without talking about the secret. Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) said that that was all that he could think about. He also could not stop thinking about Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) and how she had died. He opined that Thomas had killed Emma. Zoe defended Thomas and said that Emma had lost control of the car. Xander wasn’t buying Thomas’ story.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Douglas makes a big request of Hope with Thomas watching closely. pic.twitter.com/lskcLLptTx — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 5, 2019

The Forrester Creations’ model was determined to find out the truth and went to see Charlie Weber (Dick Christie). He told the head of security that something had been stolen from his car and wanted to see the security footage of the parking lot. Xander took advantage of the time that Charlie was called away and watched the tape of Emma rushing to her car. He saw how Thomas followed her and realized that the designer had been lying. As far as Xander was concerned, Thomas killed Emma.

Loading...

Liam arrived at Brooke’s house. She had summoned him to talk about Hope. She told him that she knew that he and Steffy had made love. She was disappointed that he had moved on so quickly and claimed that the news had been hard on her daughter. Both Brooke and Liam felt that Hope was more vulnerable to Thomas’ attention. They also felt that he was using Douglas to manipulate her.

Just then Douglas entered the room. The little boy told them that he had just given Hope a gift: a ring with a diamond. He told them that his father wanted to marry Hope so that she could be his mother. After putting Douglas to bed, Liam told Brooke that he was going to the cabin.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.