American Model Meredith Mickelson Leaves Little To The Imagination In New Beach Snap

Unlike other models who post their pictures on Instagram every day and provide minute-to-minute updates of their everyday activities through their Instagram Stories, Meredith Mickelson is comparatively less active on the photo-sharing website.

Nonetheless, every time she posts a new picture, it stuns her fans and becomes an instant hit. As a result, Meredith has attract more than 1.8 million fans on Instagram and the number seems to be steadily increasing day by day.

That’s not all, as fans always eagerly wait for the hot model to post her pictures. This week was an exception, as the model treated her fans to more than three posts, including two pictures and a video, and fans fell in love with each of them.

In the latest share, Meredith — who turned 20-years-old on July 1 — was featured wearing a see-through silver-gray top which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The plunging neckline of the top allowed Meredith to flash a glimpse of the side of her perky breasts and she ran a hand through her hair and struck a side pose.

The model let her hair down and wore a full face of makeup, which included a maroon lipstick, brown eyeshadow, and some dark-pink blusher that accentuated her well-defined cheekbones.

The stunner accessorized with a delicate silver cross-shaped earrings and opted for a small bracelet that matched her outfit. She left her lips slightly parted and looked straight into the camera to pose for the picture.

Within an hour of posting, the snap has amassed more than 32,000 likes and over 250 comments where fans and followers showered her with compliments. Others used hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to express their admiration for the hottie.

“You are unreal,” one of her fans wrote.

“How can you be so beautiful?” questioned another. While a third fan confessed that he is totally obsessed with Meredith.

The model posed against the beautiful backdrop of the ocean.

“I can’t tell what’s prettier: you or the sky?” one of her fans commented.

Apart from her followers and legions of admirers, some of her fellow models and other celebs also showed some appreciation for the picture in the form of likes and comments. Those who liked the picture included Rainee Michaels, Rachel Cook, Maya Stepper, and Chase Carter, to name a few.

Although Meredith might not be very active on Instagram, she definitely knows a thing or two about the fashion industry, as she has modeled for some big brands like Maybelline, Jonathan Simkhai, and Calvin Klein.

Not only that, but Meredith has been featured on the cover of Vogue magazine twice, which is a dream come true for any model out there.