Sarah Hyland Stuns In Red Bikini, Promises Fans She’s ‘Cute & Normal’

Sarah Hyland is showing off some skin on social media, and her fans are loving it.

This weekend, the Modern Family star took to her Instagram account to share a new photo of herself with her boyfriend, Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams.

The couple are seen snuggling up on the beach in front of a Fourth of July bonfire as they both donned red. Sarah rocks a skimpy little bikini top as she smiles with her beau, promising her fans in the caption that she and Wells can act cute and normal sometimes.

Sarah has her curly brown hair pulled back behind her head and dons her large-rimmed glasses. She accessorizes with dangling red earrings and multiple chains around her neck. She shows off her deep tan and ample cleavage in the sexy bikini top.

Wells sports a red collared shirt with a pair of sunglasses handing from it as the couple look happily into the camera. Meanwhile, in the second photo, Sarah and Wells prove they can’t stay “normal” for long as they strike a goofy pose with their tongues sticking out in the goofy snap.

Hyland and Adams have been dating for nearly two years now, and fans love seeing them together, and are expecting an engagement in the near future.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, although Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have been at the center of many engagement rumors, Adams recently debunked the rumors, revealing they’re not true just yet.

“Everyone thinks [Sarah and I are] engaged right now … We are not engaged, let me just say that. We just moved in together, so I think we’re still kind of, like, feeling each other out, but … it’s gonna happen eventually,” Wells told Us Weekly of the couple’s relationship status.

As for the couple’s friends, it seems that at least one of their famous pals is in their corner, and looking to see them live happily ever after.

“Sarah saw interest in Wells, reached out to Wells, and Wells showed interest back. What a beautiful story, and the fact that they’re having fun – if their journey leads them together through whatever means, we should celebrate that,” former Bachelor star Ben Higgins previously told Us Weekly of the couple.

