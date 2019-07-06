Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Poosh’ Bikini Pic Blasted: ‘This Made Me Unfollow’

Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh lifestyle brand is getting some backlash. It’s been four days since the 2019-launched brand posted an Instagram picture of an anonymous woman’s body in a bikini.

The black-and-white photo showed the swimsuit-clad physique in an ocean setting. Lapping background waves and hints of wet hair sent out beachy vibes, although the picture seemed particularly geared to showcasing taut muscles and an enviable body. A caption appearing to encourage self-acceptance spoke of “love handles” and viewers were being told to embrace theirs. An alternative on ways to lose the waist fat was, however, also offered for fans wishing to head to the Poosh website.

Poosh did not identify the bikini-clad woman. It only tagged personal trainer Amanda Lee and the image’s photographer.

Fans don’t seem to have taken to the update too well.

“This is the image you decided to use to accompany copy saying “love your love handles”?!” was a response receiving over 280 likes.

Clearly, this individual had spotted something. The woman in the picture seemed to be both slender overall and lacking the mentioned waist flesh.

“This made me unfollow” received over 150 likes.

Comments slamming the picture were plentiful. One user aired their thoughts. Their comment appeared concerned for the message being sent out.

“And we wonder why our generation stuffers so bad with the acceptance of our own bodies. I understand and support the idea of a healthy lifestyle however this post is terribly warped. The image is of a ‘perfect body’ captioned with love your love handles… ok cool will do”

Whether or not the image is of the 40-year-old Poosh founder is unknown. Given that Kourtney’s Poosh features mostly show her face in updates, it can be assumed that a model was used. Regardless of the woman’s identity, it looks like viewers of the update have been left with a sour taste in their mouth.

Poosh did respond to some of the negative feedback. The brand appeared grateful for fans having been honest. It confirmed that the picture wasn’t out to showcase the mentioned weight issue. Poosh did not, however, elaborate what the snap was designed to show. It simply reinstated the self-acceptance theme mentioned in the original caption.

Other comments saw fans call the picture “hip bone love” alongside reminding Poosh that it is “2019.”

Kourtney herself may not have directly fallen under fire here, but the brand is hers. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is, of course, known for having a fierce body. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.