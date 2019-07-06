‘Floribama Shore’ Star Nilsa Prowant Arrested For Flashing Her Breasts And Kicking In A Car Window

Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant had a very wild night recently that landed her in handcuffs. TMZ reports that the 25-year-old reality star was arrested for flashing her breasts at passersby and kicking in a car window early on Saturday morning. According to TMZ, Nilsa was on a balcony in St Petersburg Florida when she exposed herself.

She reportedly kicked in in the car window after police told her to cease and desist. She was then arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, disorderly conduct and exposure of sexual organs. Nilsa was later set free after her $400 bail was paid. The police reports note that she might have been intoxicated

Footage from the incident will likely be included in the next season of the show, TMZ suggests as the show is currently being filmed.

Floribama Shore is a spinoff of The Jersey Shore that follows the misadventures of a group of young adults: Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice, and Gus Smyrnios. As TVLine reports, the first two seasons were filmed in Panama City Beach, but the next one will be set in St. Petersburg, where Nilsa was arrested.

Nilsa first appeared on the show in 2017. and has become known for being a firecracker. As The Heavy reports, her on-again, off again romance with Gus Smyrinios has become a storyline on the show. They got together in November of last year but then Gus got intimate with another girl, leaving viewers wondering if he ever had real feelings for Nilsa.

Nilsa was pretty disgusted by it too.

“That is kind of disgusting. It was less than 48 hours ago when we hunched, and now you’re hunching another girl?” she said during one episode, as reported by The Heavy. “At least let your wiener have time to heal from my vagina.”

In the first season, Nilsa appeared to be uninterested in Gus even though he was attracted to her. But that all changed in Season 2. The roles were reversed and Nilsa transformed into the person more interested in pursuing a relationship.

Her change of heart seems to have shocked Gus.

“It just didn’t make any sense to me. Because last year when we came to the house from the start, like I had a little bit of a thing for Nilsa. I was attracted to her and I wanted to get to know her…” he said. “But a new Gussie is in town and that’s not necessarily what I’m looking for.”