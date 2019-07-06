Jenelle Evans Throws Shade At Amber Portwood On Twitter After Learning Of Her Domestic Battery Arrest

What did she say about the 'Teen Mom OG' star?

Jenelle Evans is glad that she’s nothing like Amber Portwood.

Following news of the Teen Mom OG star’s recent domestic battery arrest, the mother of three took to her Twitter page where she reacted to the shocking development with a post that seriously amused her fans and followers.

“All I have to say is at least I learn from my past mistakes,” Evans said, according to a July 6 report from In Touch Weekly magazine.

As fans of the Teen Mom series well know, Evans has experienced her fair share of legal drama and has been arrested numerous times. However, according to her, she’s moved past all of that.

Not surprisingly, after Evans’ tweet was shared, several member of her online audience reminded her that she’s far from perfect.

“Is that why your kids were taken out of your care?” one person asked.

Just days ago, Evans regained custody of her two youngest children, five-year-old Kaiser and two-year-old Ensley, after they were taken from her care in May due to her husband David Eason murdering their family dog, Nugget.

“If you had learned your lesson you would not still be with a psychopath who MURDERED your dog and I fear at some point you and those beautiful kids will become his victims. A TRUE mother protects her children,” a second fan added.

Evans is certainly no upstanding citizen when it comes to her record. So, it wasn’t too surprising to see that many of her fans and followers reacted badly to her post. After all, she’s not exactly one to be throwing stones, especially considering she has stuck by her controversial husband, even after he got himself fired from Teen Mom 2 with a series of anti-LGBTQ tweets in 2018, and got her fired from the show when he shot their dog.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Portwood was arrested and jailed on Friday, July 6, after she allegedly got physical with her boyfriend of two years, Andrew Glennon, as he held their one-year-old son.

Portwood and Glennon struck up a relationship in summer 2017 after she joined the cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where Glennon was working behind the scenes. One year later, the couple welcomed their first child together, son James, and began living in Indiana full-time with her family.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the 10th season of Teen Mom OG on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.