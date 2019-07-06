Beth Chapman’s Grandson Dakota Breaks Silence On Grandmother’s Death

It’s been close to two weeks since the passing of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman. While many members of the famous family have been speaking out about the tragedy, a few have decided to remain silent on social media. One of those going the silent route was Beth’s grandson, Dakota Chapman.

Up until this past Tuesday, Dakota was only retweeting news about his grandmother, and never made his own statement regarding the matter. After taking some time to grieve, the 24-year-old took to Twitter to thank everyone who has supported the Chapman family in the past two weeks since news of Beth’s hospitalization broke.

“Thank you everyone for the support it means a lot to our family. My grandmother would be very proud to see the tremendous support and love you all have shown,” Dakota tweeted Tuesday.

Dakota, the son of Leland Chapman, also re-tweeted a message from Duane “Dog” Chapman towards the end of June, announcing the upcoming Colorado memorial service for his grandmother.

“Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth. We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow… time, place, ect [sic],” Dog tweeted.

Over on Instagram, Dakota also shared a photo from the Hawaiian memorial service held for Beth last week. Hundreds attended the service, which featured a Hawaiian prayer and a paddle out where attendees released flowers into the ocean. On Saturday, Dakota shared another image of himself, Beth, and her daughter, Cecily Chapman.

Loading...

The threesome was riding together on a boat and were all smiles. This marks the first photo Dakota has shared of Beth since her passing. Beth often shared photos of Dakota on her personal Instagram page and called him one of the best grandsons in the world. The two appeared to have a special bond, which also played out on Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Cecily has shared numerous photos of her mother in the days since her passing, with each one being more heartbreaking than the last. Beth’s stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, has also been very vocal on social media, putting behind their nasty feud that played out online during Mother’s Day this year.

Beth and Dog’s newest reality television venture, Dog’s Most Wanted, is still expected to premiere later this year on WGN America. The couple had been promoting the show just days before her passing.