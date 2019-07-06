Mark Wahlberg Removes Shirt & Announces Ditching Wine In Instagram Video

Mark Wahlberg sent the hearts of his 13 million Instagram followers racing as he unbuttoned his shirt before peeling it off of his chiseled torso in a video he posted on his profile just a few days ago. After flexing his muscular frame for a few moments, Wahlberg disappoints his fans by covering up the sizzling display of skin with a snug white workout shirt.

While his followers appreciated the glimpse of his rock-hard pecs, the purpose of the video was not to put his perfectly shaped body on display. According to the 48-year-old actor, he shut down his wine cellar just a day prior to sharing the video on his profile.

Wahlberg continued to explain shutting down the wine cellar was the next step in his training and cleansing routine. As he enters “full training mode” he said he would attempt to document his progress for his followers that were interested.

In just three days, the video has been viewed nearly 800,000 times with over 1,000 of his followers taking the time to leave a comment.

Unfortunately for Wahlberg, his announcement might’ve gone unheard by many of his followers who took to the comments to admit they had a hard time focusing on what he was saying after he pulled his shirt off his sculpted body.

“Is it me or is anyone not listening to what he is saying??” One individual jested in the comments as they chased the comment with several eye and heart emojis.

While many left comments that alluded to their ogling of Wahlberg perfect man-bod, others took the time to say they were with him, good luck, and to thank him for the fitness inspiration. Others made it a point to say that they too were partaking in Wahlberg’s F45 fitness challenge. Some even went as far as to mention how much weight they had lost so far.

Mark is most well-known for his more than 20 years as a big-screen actor. He, however, has also made a name for himself in the fitness world as well. He currently has stock in the Australian-started fitness program called F45. Known for its super high intensity and fast paced workouts, F45 is a global fitness community that thrives on group exercise and is said to provide super quick results.

The much-loved actor recently celebrated his 48th birthday and took a moment to share a snap on Instagram of the birthday dinner he shared with wife, friends, and family.