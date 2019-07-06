Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Looks Back On Camille Grammer’s Teeth Comment

What is she saying now?

Lisa Vanderpump is looking back on Camille Grammer’s comment about her teeth in a series of new posts on Twitter.

On July 4, one month after calling it quits with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons, Vanderpump was mentioned by a fan who said they would never understand why Grammer poked fun at Vanderpump’s teeth and suggested her gums were had prior to her having her teeth “redone.”

“You DO NOT comment on anyone’s appearance,” the fan wrote.

Although Vanderpump was quite upset after learning what Grammer had said on the show, she defended her behavior to the fan and said that Grammer was drunk when she made the mean statements. Vanderpump also said that while Grammer’s comments about her teeth were mean, “she was mortified” by her behavior after seeing the episode play out.

In another Twitter post, Vanderpump, who faced rumors claiming she got veneers in 2018, said that despite Grammer’s suggestion that she had her teeth “redone,” she’s never had issues with them.

After Grammer’s comments were aired on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she reached out both privately and publicly to Vanderpump and offered her a number of apologies for her behavior. She also apologized to Vanderpump during an episode of Watch What Happens Live several weeks ago.

While Vanderpump stopped filming with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars midway through production on the show’s ninth season at the end of last year, she did reunite with Grammer this past March to film the Season 9 finale episode from Las Vegas, where she opened her new restaurant, the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, at Ceasar’s Palace.

Following the taping, Vanderpump went back to distancing herself from her co-stars, and in early June, just before the women were set to reunite and film the Season 9 reunion, she confirmed she would not be attending the taping of the episode, nor would she be returning for the show’s upcoming 10th season, which is expected to begin later this summer.

“I made the decision to leave,” Vanderpump told Us Weekly. “It was a very difficult year for me, personally and professionally. I had wonderful things happen this year, opening up and TomTom and the cocktail garden in Vegas. The Housewives, it’s just, it’s emotionally too difficult to deal with.”

To see more of Vanderpump, Grammer, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.