Alexis Ren Busts Out Of Tiny White Crop Top & Instagram Is Drooling: ‘Insane Bod’

Alexis Ren is sizzling in a hot new social media update.

The YouTube star is definitely no stranger to showing off her amazing body for her army of 13 million fans on Instagram in a wide-variety of NSFW outfits including bikinis, dresses, crop tops, and just about everyhing else. In the most recent photo update that was shared with her legion of fans, Ren looks absolutely amazing as she channels Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

In the hot new post, Alexis delights fans with not one, but three new photos. The first photo in the deck shows the brunette bombshell all smiles for the camera, putting her hands under her chin and looking straight into the camera. She wears her long locks pulled back in a ponytail with a few strands falling around her face. Ren appears to be wearing a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and gloss.

The stunner’s body is on full display in a tiny white tube top that leaves little to the imagination as she busts out of the top. Her toned and tanned abs are also on display in the shot and she completes her look with a flowy yellow skirt. In the next image in the deck, Ren looks a lot more serious, starting right into the camera. This time, fans catch a glimpse of her beautiful silver earrings that almost fall to her shoulders. The last snapshot in the series looks very similar to the first.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Ren rave reviews with over 536,000 likes in addition to 1,900-plus comments. While most fans pointed out the similarity between her and Belle, countless others couldn’t get over her insanely sculpted figure. A few others had no words and just commented with emoji.

“Insane bod. You look amazing!,” one follower commented.

“Why are you so pretty!! Not fair,” another shared with a heart and heart-eye emoji.

“The best fit girl on this planet,” one more Instagram user gushed.

Earlier this week, Ren played dress up once again, only that time she was a ballerina. As The Inquisitr shared, the bombshell struck a few sexy poses in costume. In one of the photos, the stunner leans her head back, bending her torso and legs in different directions. Alexis wears her short, dark locks in a low bun and appears to be wearing very minimal makeup in the sexy shot. Ren poses in profile, and her stunning figure is on full display in a nude-colored leotard that has a thong back. The brunette beauty completes her look with a pair of ivory-colored ballet shoes.

That post garnered over 1 million likes in addition to 5,000-plus comments.