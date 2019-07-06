Sarah Hyland Showcases Body Under Semi-Sheer Dress

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland left her 6.4 million Instagram followers drooling after sharing a picture of herself wearing a semi-sheer dress that leaves little to the imagination.

As the photo credit in her caption indicates, Hyland’s partner Wells Adams took a picture of her from behind. The image was cropped so that Hyland is only visible from her mid-back to her knees — but there’s still plenty to see.

In the photo, which was taken when the sun was rising and casting a magical glow, Hyland was photographed from behind. The dress she’s wearing in the picture is semi-sheer and left the outlines of her toned physique completely visible. You can see the lines of her toned thighs, the curve of her assets, and plenty of exposed skin on her bare back.

Delicate straps have fallen down her shoulders, and it seems like it may be a halter style piece, given the string trailing down the middle of her back. The delicate floral pattern is super feminine, and the loose silhouette makes the dress tantalizing yet not too scandalous.

The outline of Hyland’s swimsuit is somewhat visible, and the sheerness of the dress makes it seem as though she’s barely wearing anything at all. Given her caption, it appears that Hyland is embracing her curves and wants her followers to check out her rear.

The picture received over 58,000 likes within less than an hour, and plenty of her fans weighed in in the comments — as did several other celebrities.

Comedian Whitney Cummings commented that the shot was “butt art” while Hyland’s partner Wells Adams cheekily said “full moon with a rising sun.”

Justin Mikita, the husband of Hyland’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, took to the comment section with a quote from Clueless that had Hyland laughing.

“Cher, I don’t want to do this anymore. And my buns — they don’t feel nothin’ like steel.”

While Hyland looks joyful in her Instagram photos, the star has battled many health issues over the years due to problems with her kidneys. As Self reports, she’s had about 16 surgeries over the years including two kidney transplants because of a medical condition she was born with, kidney dysplasia.

Hyland told the outlet that she has nothing but love for all her Instagram fans.