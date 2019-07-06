Ali Larter’s Fans Mistake Undersized Bikini Top For Whipped Cream

Like many other celebrities, 43-year-old actress Ali Larter took to her Instagram account yesterday to celebrate National Bikini Day by sharing a racy bikini-clad snapshot.

The actress treated her 363,000 followers to a sizzling display of skin as she showcased a barely-there white bikini. Her undersized bikini top featured three ruffled tiers that appeared to be struggling to contain her busty bosom. Her matching tiny bikini bottom is what really sent her followers swooning in the comments as it left little to the imagination.

Flaunting a generous amount of skin, Ali showcased her trim midriff, tiny waist, creamy pale complexion, and toned legs for the camera. The actress had a huge smile on her face as she rocked a pair of sunglasses while the wind blew strands of her blonde and brunette locks across her face.

The actress stood in front of breathtaking scenery as the photo was taken with her surrounded by greenery as well as rippling blue water with a land formation and clear blue skies in the distance.

One of her followers penned in the comments that they were having a hard time seeing beyond the actresses impressive “thigh gap” as she stood with both feet planted firmly on the ground and her legs relatively close together.

Some of her followers jested in the comments that the bikini top was so ruffled and undersized it looked as if she had just sprayed whipped cream across her chest.

At a loss for words, many of her followers kept things simple by showering the comment section with nothing more than an array of heart and fire emojis.

The actress also shared a separate equally sizzling snapshot yesterday of herself rocking a dark blue blazer with white stripes as she appeared to be using her hands to help keep the blazer shut.

Larter complemented the white stripes in the dark blue blazer by painting both her toe and finer nails a vibrant shade of white. The actress pulled her look together by rocking a pair of golden dangling leaf earrings.

Standing on a beach, the actress appeared to be lacking both pants and a bra underneath the blue blazer. Ali wished her followers a Happy 4th of July and many wondered if she was hiding anything red underneath the blazer.

Again, many of her fans found themselves at a loss for words as they included single word complements or heart and fire emojis in the comments.