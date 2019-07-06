Khloe Kardashian Slammed For Unnatural Look In New Photos: ‘Who’s Your Surgeon?’

Khloe Kardashian is taking heat from some of her social media followers this weekend after she posted a racy new photo of herself.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a black leather dress, which flaunted her flawless figure. Khloe wore a face full of makeup in the snap, but some fans believed that her look seemed a bit off, and could be the result of plastic surgery.

“Who’s your surgeon?” one of Kardashian’s social media followers asked her in the comment section. “We need that surgeon’s name!” another demanded.

One fan even went as far as to compare Khloe’s look to that of the late singer Michael Jackson, who was often criticized for his ever-changing face due to plastic surgery.

“The Michael Jackson look,” the online hater stated.

Meanwhile, Khloe’s die-hard fans loved her stunning black leather look and flocked to the comment section to tell her how gorgeous she looks in the picture.

Kardashian also rocked a long, blonde mane in the photo. Her straight strands fell around her face and down her back as she looked back with wide eyes, showing off her sexy profile.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, however hot Khloe Kardashian may look, she’s still not interested in dating at the moment.

Recently, Scott Disick told Entertainment Tonight that he didn’t want Khloe to date again so soon after her split with Tristan Thompson.

“I don’t want her to date. She doesn’t need it right now,” Scott stated, and Khloe agreed.

“I don’t. I’m so fine not dating right now. I’ve never really put that much pressure on dating. Whoever you are in a room with, that you connect with and there’s chemistry, then that’s who you should date. But I’m just not even in that head space, but you never know what will happen,” Khloe added.

Khloe and Tristan split back in February after he was busted cheating on her for the second time in the span of a year. Thompson had been caught cheating on Kardashian back in 2018 when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter.

Less than a year later he was busted again, this time for trying to hook up with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloe pulled the plug on the relationship and the two have been broken up ever since.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s hot looks by following the reality star on Instagram.