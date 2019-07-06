Halle Berry, 52, Does One-Handed Push-Up In Sizzling Instagram Pic: ‘You Go, Girl’

Halle Berry wowed fans with her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the ageless beauty and fitness guru updated her social media profile with a jaw-dropping workout photo that left her massive following gasping in awe.

In the head-spinning shot, Halle showcased her fitness prowess by flawlessly executing a one-handed push-up. Shared under the “Fitness Friday” hashtag – one of Halle’s recurrent Instagram segments, where the gorgeous 52-year-old actress documents her workout regimen and fitness routine – the photo amassed more than 54,500 likes and nearly 500 comments, as fans couldn’t stop gushing over Halle’s incredibly fit figure.

Snapped on a hardwood floor, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress showed off her fitness acumen as she perfectly mastered the strenuous exercise. While she made it look like easy work, Halle clearly put a lot of effort into achieving the difficult pose, as proven by the numerous beads of sweat seen trickling down her back. In fact, the Catwoman star showcased a great expanse of glistening skin as she performed the arduous one-handed push-up.

For her “Fitness Friday” snap, the stunning movie star slipped into a pair of black-and-gray marble leggings. Halle teamed up the tight-fitting garment with a trendy fringe tank top and completed her sporty look with an adequate hairstyle. Not wanting to let her long tresses get in the way of the hard work ahead of her, she pulled back her honey-colored locks into a low ponytail.

The straining exercise allowed Halle to put her spectacular physique on display. Photographed from above, the Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress flaunted her toned arms and muscular back in the gauzy top, leaving very little to the imagination in the see-through piece. At the same time, the snug leggings flattered her chiseled lower body, putting her pert derriere and sculpted thighs front and center.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is not the first time that Halle has dazzled her fans with her impeccable form. A photo shared by the sizzling actress in celebration of International Women’s Day showed her demonstrating a perfect rope climb as she did the splits in mid-air.

As expected, Halle’s latest Instagram update stirred a lot of reaction among her legions of admirers. Her fans were left in utter amazement by the incredible snapshot and branded the Cloud Atlas actress as “magnificent,” a “goddess,” a “queen,” and a “role model.”

“You go girl, show them how it’s done my friend,” one person enthusiastically wrote under the head-turning pic.

“Work it, girl. You are a rock!” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Wow yesssss [sic] strong,” read a third message, trailed by a litany of fire emoji.

“Nothing [two fire emoji] than a woman who can do a one handed push up! Awesome!” commented a fourth person.

One particularly ardent fan took the time to pen a lengthier message, thanking Halle for her fitness posts.

“One arm! [flexed biceps emoji] Inspiring! I have been using a lot of what you share and feeling great. Thank you! @halleberry [purple heart emoji],” they wrote.