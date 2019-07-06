Kim Kardashian’s ‘Oompa Loompa’ Outfit Blasted: ‘She Dresses Like A Prostitute’

Kim Kardashian’s recent fashion display has been raising a few eyebrows. The beauty mogul was papped in Beverly Hills, California during a dinner outing last night.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed the 38-year-old sizzling in a skin-tight and very bright ensemble. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had opted for electric oranges from a mini skirt, matching top, and statement handbag. Heeled flip-flops added unusual flourishes.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts over in The Daily Mail‘s comments section. This high-profile star may find herself a target for the online world’s trolls, but when the slamming comments are racking up likes, there’s no denying that negative reactions have reached a mass level.

“She dresses like a prostitute all the time” was a comment receiving over 210 upvotes in one hour.

Admittedly, the somewhat-harsh comment might be more applicable to Kim’s overall risqué style than last night’s display. This mother of four may step out in eye-popping and sometimes outrageous outfits on a regular basis, but last night’s look proved relatively tame for Kim. While her getup came tight-fitting and short, it wasn’t throwing out any cleavage. The mother of four also had her arms fully covered.

Unfortunately for Kim, it would seem that viewers of the photos weren’t impressed on the style front.

A popular response stated the KKW Beauty founder to have “no fashion sense.” The outfit also saw Kim dubbed an “Oompa Loompa.”

The reference to Kim looking like a sex worker was, however, not an isolated one.

“Dresses like a cheap pro” was a comment receiving approval from over 25 individuals.

Kim also appeared to fall under fire for her choice of footwear. Fans seem to have mixed views on this overall. While Kim’s outings in her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy sneakers are mostly well-received, those showing Kim in the brand’s nylon slides are less popular. Kim regularly steps out in head-to-toe Yeezy looks to help promote the rapper’s apparel.

Fortunately, for Kim, not all comments to last night’s look were slamming.

“She looks very good for her age,” one fan wrote.

Alongside comments pointing out the star’s beauty though, these responses manifested amid those receiving the least upvotes.

Kim may shock with her out-there outfits, but she remains one of Hollywood’s biggest style icons. Be it for her racy evening looks or pared-down athleisurewear, this celebrity is frequently given the thumbs-up by fashion pundits. It looks like last night’s outing didn’t go down too well amid the general public, though.

