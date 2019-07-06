Miley Cyrus’ Followers Growing Tired Of Her Red Latex Photos: ‘Heard You The First Time’

Miley Cyrus is going hard on social media promotion for her latest music video for “Mother’s Daughter,” her new hit single that fans are loving.

However, not all of her fans are loving her constant Instagram posts of herself sporting her red latex bodysuit from the music video. In fact, some fans have started to call out Miley for promoting the video too much, as she has nearly 20 posts in her feed all about the single’s music video.

“Heard you the first time bud,” one of Cyrus’ followers wrote in the comment section.

“No one cares,” another stated.

Others revealed that they were sick of seeing the promotion.

“We know. You posted 26 times the day it came out,” one social media user said.

“Why you post your post and caption same and same again.. I heard you [the] first time all your fans watched it,” a fourth comment read.

In the photos, Miley wears the red latex outfit and rocks different accessories, such as a red-tinted visor, red sunglasses, and silver jewelry.

Fans have even compared her look to that of Britney Spears’ in her iconic “Oops, I Did It Again” video, which Cyrus seemed to like, even quoting the song in the caption of one of her many posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus has been very busy lately, which is one of the reasons why her husband, Liam Hemsworth says the couple isn’t planning to start a family anytime soon. Another reason is because of the pair’s dogs.

Loading...

“One day. Once we don’t have so many dogs. You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being,” Hemsworth told GQ Australia.

During the interview, Liam also gushed over bonding with Miley after their home burned down due to the devastating wildfires in Malibu last year.

“Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit,” Hemsworth said.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus’ red latex look and more by following the singer on social media.