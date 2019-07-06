Michelle Monaghan Sizzles At 43 In Green One Piece Swimsuit

Actress Michelle Monaghan sent her 930,000 Instagram followers into a frenzy less than 24 hours ago when she took to her account yesterday to celebrate National Bikini Day.

“Oops.” The 43-year-old actress jested in the comments as she rocked a sea foam green one piece, as opposed to a bikini.

The first photo in the post featured Monaghan from a distance as she was surrounded by huge rock formations. The brunette bombshell had a large sunhat in her hand as she sizzled in her bathing suit.

The second photo in the post oozed sex appeal as the actress got on her hands and knees with her curvaceous booty popped up into the air as she looked to be straddling a giant rock. Michelle had her eyes closed with her head turned toward the side.

The position and the angle of the photo allowed her followers to see right down the top of her bathing suit, getting a generous look at her cleavage. Monaghan’s hair was curly and looked damp, as if she was either really sweaty or had recently gone for a swim.

In less than 24 hours, her followers showered the photo with nearly 75,000 likes and over 800 comments.

Actress Jessica Serfaty was among one of the first to comment on the photo, admitting that she needed to learn how to do the pose in the second photo before gushing over how insanely hot Michelle was.

At a loss for words, actress Ali Larter kept things simple in the comments with a simple fire emoji.

“Someone call 911 – this woman is on,” one individual jested in the comments.

A few of her followers also joked that they wished they could be standing behind her in the second photo.

Many of those who commented on the photo admitted that they thought the first photo was just all right. They, however, found themselves doing a double take when they scrolled over to see the second racy snapshot.

“You’re so hot. Scorching hot,” another follower penned.

According to the details of the photo, Michelle was currently spending some time enjoying Zion National Park.

“Celebrating our country’s independence in one of our most beautiful and beloved national parks,” the actress penned in the caption of a separate post as she explained what she was currently doing there.

Just yesterday, the actress also shared a photo of herself standing next to huge rock formation featuring vibrant colored boulders stacked on top of each other. According to the caption, she was currently visiting the Seven Magic Mountains.