Olivia Culpo Flaunts Toned Bod In A Swimsuit

Olivia Culpo’s newest Instagram photo is racking up the likes by the hour, and it’s no wonder. The model looked amazing in what looks like an editorial photo shoot, as she posed in front of a silver wall. Her hair was worn down with loose crimps, and it would appear that it was a wig, not her real hair. Her hair blew to her right, creating lots of movement in the photo. She faced the camera straight on, with her right hand resting against the wall.

The swimsuit she wore was a one-piece with black-and-white alternating panels. The top was halter-like, and had a revealing cut, leaving some of her chest exposed on the side. Olivia’s makeup added another layer of sophistication, with light pink lipstick and pink eyeshadow. Her lashes were also heavily accentuated by mascara, and she wore silver earrings.

Prior to this, she shared a photo that showed her enjoying a day out with her sister, Aurora. The two girls wore matching bright red tops. While Olivia wore a cropped, long-sleeved top, Aurora wore a bikini top. They also matched by wearing ripped shorts and roller skates. The two held onto a stroller that sat in between them, as a baby sat and wore a pink bandana.

Prior to that, Culpo shared a couple of stunning photos of herself looking chic while going grocery shopping. The model was spotted by her car and walking across the street while holding a clear purse with a six-pack of drinks inside. In her other hand, she held a colorful bouquet. Olivia’s outfit was all white, consisting of a structured crop top and matching skirt. The Instagram photo has received over 163,000 likes so far.

And while Olivia enjoys tons of success, she’s previously reflected on some of the negative sides to fame, reported Haute Living.

“There are always things people say that are either completely false or things people think just because they don’t know you. I have a pretty good handle on when that happens. If there’s absolutely no truth to it, I don’t even think about it, I just think, ‘This person’s insane.'”

“Basically, for me, when a stranger says something hurtful or not nice, I’m pretty good at allowing it to bounce off,” she added, as she also cleared up the rumor that she’s saving herself for marriage.

“For me, I’ve been able to block it out unless it’s someone who truly knows who I am,” she added.