Beth Chapman’s Colorado Funeral Expected To Have ‘Massive Turnout’

It’s been a week and a half since the passing of Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman. The TV personality had been suffering from throat cancer for years and was dealing with her second bout with the disease when she passed. Beth had been placed in a medically induced coma after suffering from a choking emergency, and the only update fans had been given was that she passed away days after being admitted to the hospital.

Beth was honored with a memorial service in Hawaii last week and a second funeral is set to take place in Aurora, Colorado. According to TMZ, the Chapman family is expecting a “massive turnout” for the second service and has been working with local hotels and law enforcement to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible.

The memorial service is going to be fan-friendly, as husband Duane “Dog” Chapman announced that anyone and everyone was welcome to Beth’s Colorado service. Sources who spoke with TMZ noted that Beth’s relatives have been reaching out to Aurora hotels in an effort to get them to discount rates around the time of the service. Police are reportedly planning security for the service, which will need crowd control.

July 13, 2019 –

Heritage Christian Center

14401 E. Exposition Avenue

Aurora, Colorado 80012 – Doors open at 1:00 Service starts at 2:00 pic.twitter.com/Htw4SKxDDl — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019

For those who cannot attend Beth’s service and wish to, the memorial will be streamed live. At the time of writing, there are no specifics on how fans can tune into the service. Beth’s daughters — Cecily Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, and stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman — have been keeping fans updated on social media and will likely announce how to watch the service live. The Aurora service will be held on July 13 at the Heritage Christian Center.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Beth’s memorial service in Hawaii was attended by hundreds and was the beautiful sendoff the Chapman family matriarch had asked for her in her final wishes. Another one of her requests was to have a separate service in Colorado — another place near and dear to her and Dog’s hearts.

For now, Dog and the rest of the Chapman family are doing their best to move on.

Beth Chapman's Memorial in Hawaii — https://t.co/kXfpRmzfnK — TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2019

“It’s going to be an expected adjustment with no timetable of ever feeling normal because to be honest it never will be normal. But he knows so many people have his back who loved Beth and love him that he will get through it the best he can,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Stay tuned with The Inquisitr for updates regarding the live stream of Beth’s funeral.