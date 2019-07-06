Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Share Adorable Independence Day Family Photo

Like many celebrities, Jessica Biel took to her Instagram account yesterday to share a few snapshots of how she and her family shared Independence Day together.

Biel’s adorable two photo post sent her 7.7 million followers swooning.

The first photo contained Jessica, along with her husband Justin Timberlake and their four-year-old son, Silas Randall.

Both Jessica and Justin rocked long sleeved flannel tops, sunglasses, and blue jeans. Justin also had a small dark chocolate brown sun hat on top of his head.

Timberlake had the white ribbons of several red and blue balloons grasped in his hands as the duo looked to be walking in the middle of the street next to a bunch of parked cars. Jessica also had her hands full as she held her son while he wrapped both of his arms tightly around his mother’s neck.

Silas donned a blue and white top with white shorts. He also had red, white, and blue socks and shoes on. While Biel’s outfit was mostly blue and white, she did have a black fanny pack around her waist that featured an American flag on the front of it.

The second photo in the collection featured an up close shot of Biel from behind as she had an American flag in each hand. The actress rocked a pair of American flag sunglasses, as well as a stylish cheetah print jacket that had a sequin American flag and a few silver stars on the back.

The actress also had a star next to her eye on her face. While the photo was snapped from behind, Jessica did turn her head just enough to flash half of a smile for the camera. While her surroundings in the second photo were blurred, Biel looked to be at some sort of Independence Day parade.

In just 24 hours, the adorable family photo has been flooded with just shy of 500,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments.

Unfortunately for Biel, her beautiful family photo was met with pretty mixed comments as some where still hooked on the controversy surrounding her opinions on vaccinations. Some also took issue with her and Justin’s decision to wear flannel.

Loading...

Some of her followers, however, kept their comments simple and wished her and her family a Happy 4th of July.

Timberlake also shared a video of their July 4th celebrations that featured the actor tossing an axe at a tree stump.

Jimmy Fallon was among one of the first to comment on the video noting the singer needed to “go back on tour” because he was clearly losing his mind.