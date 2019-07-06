Kim Kardashian Struts Her Stuff In Bright Orange Miniskirt

Kim Kardashian showed out in Beverly Hills on Friday night. The reality star was dressed to the nines as she strutted her stuff in a bright orange outfit.

According to the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was photographed by paparazzi as she headed out to dinner in Los Angeles. For her night out, she rocked a blindingly bright ensemble.

In the photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing an electric orange miniskirt that shows off her long, lean legs and curvy backside.

The mother-of-four paired the skirt with a thin, orange, long-sleeved turtleneck that clung to her famous curves, putting her ample bust, flat tummy, and tiny waist on full display.

Kim had her shoulder-length, dark hair pulled halfway up into a ponytail on top of her head as the rest of her mane was styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and around her face.

Kardashian also sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and bright eyes. She added a coral-colored blush to her cheeks, a bronzed glow, and a light pink lip color to complete her glam look.

Kim accessorized by sporting a pair of tan flip flop heels, an orange purse, and small silver earrings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her flawless figure is the result of a serious health and fitness overhaul, which has her in the gym nearly every day of her life.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mom pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like, ‘What are you doing?’ She says, ‘I don’t care what, I just need to know.’ I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kim previously dished to People.

Kardashian went on to say that she’s lost 20 pounds due to her strict gym routine and that she is down to a slim 116 pounds after teetering at about 140 for most of her adult life.

Kim says she feels better than ever, but that she didn’t see the results right away, and stressed the importance of sticking with a routine in order to be consistent and see progress.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s life by following the reality star on Instagram.