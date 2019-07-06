Lucy Hale Rocks Tie-Dye Swimsuit & Jumps Through Giant Donut

Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale took to her Instagram account yesterday to treat her 23.8 million followers to some fun-in-the-sun photos. According to the caption of her Instagram post, the three photos were from Hale’s Fourth of July celebrations.

The first photo in the collection featured Hale relaxing in a large, clear blue pool while floating on a giant inflatable donut that was decorated with pink icing and colorful sprinkles. She rocked a beige sun hat and sunglasses as she threw her head back and soaked up the sun. The actress also appeared to have what looked like a drink from Starbucks in her hand, as she floated around the pool.

The second image shows Hale flaunting her trim figure as she rocks a blue and white tie-dye one-piece swimsuit. Hale spread her legs with one foot flat and the other foot up on her toes, with her drink hoisted in the air and her deflated donut tucked under her arm. The 30-year-old brunette bombshell had a huge smile plastered on her face as she appeared to be having a wonderful time in the sun.

The third addition to the Instagram post was a video clip of Hale diving through the hole in the inflatable donut before emerging from the water behind. The person holding the camera rated the dive a “10 out of 10.” Lucy also admitted to being a little surprised at how well she managed to pull off the dive.

In less than a day, her massive legion of Instagram followers and fans flooded the post with over 500,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Actress Ashley Newbrough was among one of the first to comment on the photo writing, “What a dream,” followed by a heart emoji.

Many of Hale’s followers jested that they were envious of her ability to dive through the donut hole thanks to her petite frame, explaining that they would have gotten stuck.

A few of her followers also admitted to being jealous of the pool itself, wishing that they had one like it.

“Omg! I wish I had a pool! Summer would be so much better if I can actually go swimming!” one individual penned.

Naturally, many of Hale’s followers kept things simple and complimented Hale on how stunning she looked in the one-piece. There were also several comments that expressed their love for the actress. Others opted to simply wish Hale a happy Fourth of July.