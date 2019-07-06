Kim Kardashian Spills Out Of Tight Pink Dress: ‘How Is This Not Photoshopped?’

Kim Kardashian flaunted her hourglass figure all over social media this weekend, and her fans took notice.

On Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a racy new photo to her Instagram account, which included her sporting an insanely tight pink dress.

In the sexy snapshot, Kim is seen rocking the hot pink gown as she takes a photo of herself in the mirror, holding her phone up to capture her hotness.

Kim’s dress puts all of her curves on display, including her flat tummy and tiny waist, as well as her ample cleavage and world-famous backside.

Kim’s flawless figure is so out of this world that some fans couldn’t believe it was real.

“No hate, but how is this not photoshopped?” one of Kardashian’s followers asked in the comment section of the photograph.

Kardashian has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in long, straight locks that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

Kim rocks a deep tan in the photo and wears a full face of makeup in the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She also adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a nude lip to complete her glam look.

In the caption of the photo, the reality star reveals that she found the photo on her phone and that it was taken about a year ago while she was in Turks and Caicos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some of Kim Kardashian’s followers also called her out for allegedly having too much plastic surgery in one of her recent social media posts.

Loading...

Some fans believed that Kim’s lips looked a little too plump in the photo, and told her to stop having work done on her famous face.

“Love ya but stop with the lips. Enough is enough. Whatever happened to love what God gave ya,” one social media user wrote in the comment section.

“I have to agree, the lips look silly. So over done. Stop already,” another follower wrote.

Recently, Kim was called the fakest out of all of her sisters, with Kylie Jenner not far behind. When Kardashian posted a photo of herself with Kendall, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie, fans began to rank them in order of realist to most fake, with Kendall Jenner being called the most real.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s sexy photos by following the KKW Beauty founder on Instagram.