Shawn Mendes Sings ‘Seniorita’ Without Camila Cabello While 7.1 Earthquake Affects Concert

Shawn Mendes sang his heart out at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Friday night while Camila Cabello reportedly sat in the stands as her duet partner sang their new hit, “Señorita.”

The rendition was appreciated by a happy crowd while lights flashed all over the venue, some light even come from a select group of fans who were sitting close to the stage. They had been given LED wristbands to cause a special effect.

At one point just before the show in Southern California — part of the Vine star’s “Shawn Mendes The Tour” — the energy radically shifted. This wasn’t due to the mood in the big room, but rather from an outside source.

“During the concert, some fans were moved temporarily from the front floor area following a 7.1 earthquake that originated 150 miles away [in Ridgecrest, California] to avoid possible injuries from swaying equipment,” reports E!.

The precise time the quake hit was 8:19 p.m., some 10 minutes prior to Mendes’ schedule to appear. That mighty aftershock startled the anticipatory crowd at the vast Los Angeles arena that holds some 2,100 spectators.

After that jolt to the evening, and without much hesitation, the show did go on.

Julia Michaels took to Twitter to talk about the performance.

Tonight was???????? I sob cried. Sitting In the crowd and being apart of it with everyone reminded me how powerful music is. And how beautiful it is. Seeing people beside me lose their voice because they are singing with all they have. So happy I got to experience this @ShawnMendes — Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) July 6, 2019

Earlier this week, 22-year-old Camilla thanked her millions of fans on Instagram for favoring “Señorita,” her song with 20-year-old Shawn.

“It’s what you both deserve. It’s a smash on every level. This is about to be the best era yet,” insisted Alex Goldschmidt on Cabello’s Instagram post.

“We’re just glad you too are still collaborating after what happened that one summer,” stated another fan on Instagram, cheekily referring to the Mendes-Cabello tune, ” I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Shawn and Camila were reportedly caught holding hands while out and about in West Hollywood last week. This affectionate act had rabid fans holding out hope that the singers were now more than just colleagues, according to The Inquisitr.

Still, Shawn and Camila — often referred to as Shawnmila by their fans — continue to insist that the two are merely friends. Very good friends. The singers are definitely tight.

“They have become a mutual support network to maintain a semblance of normality in each other’s lives,” insisted Clash Music.

Camila chimed in during the recent Clash interview, praising her music partner.

“…it’s been really beautiful to kinda grow up together…It’s actually a really beautiful feeling to know that this person is always going to be in my life, we’re always going to love each other.”

As a show of that support, the former Fifth Harmony singer attended her buddy’s newest concert even though she didn’t join him in the spotlight during that appearance. As mentioned, Mendes sang “Señorita” as a solo.

Happily, Shawn Mendes will be featured at the Staples Center in Los Angeles again tonight. Hopefully, Camila Cabello will join her rumored boyfriend on stage this time — and that when that happens there will be no rocking and rolling from another Southern California earthquake while the show goes on