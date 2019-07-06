CBP Knew About Disturbing Secret Facebook Group For Years, Is Now Under Investigation

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr reported that a secret Facebook group for current and former U.S. Customers and Border Protection (CBP) agents called “I’m 10-15” revealed disturbing messages in which members joked about migrant deaths. Now, Newsweek reports that ABC News discovered an internal memo that reveals that CBP was aware of the page for years — as early as February 2018.

CBP internal affairs director Matthew Klein claims that Homeland Security, which oversees border security, is currently investigating the matter.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection was made aware of disturbing social media activity hosted on a private Facebook group that may include a number of CBP employees,” Klein said.

If the memo is to be believed, CBP officials acknowledged that its employees violated codes of conduct and did nothing about it. Klein wrote in the memo that CBP “was made aware of a private Facebook group page that only a specific group of CBP employees could access, on which inappropriate and offensive posts were made.”

Klein added that CBP might bring discipline against employees that post offensive messages on any kind of social media page that is connected the agency’s workplace.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, progressive Democratic Representative Ocasio-Cortez blasted the secret Facebook group — which included a fake picture of her giving oral sex to a migrant — and claims that it’s a sign of “violent culture.” In addition, fellow Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro said that the group made him “incensed” and “confirmed some of the worst criticisms” of the agency.

In response to the backlash from Ocasio-Cortez, Brandon Judd, the president of the National Border Patrol Council, wrote a Fox News op-ed in which he attacked the progressive representative for attempting to “dehumanize” CBP agents. He accused the 29-year-old of fueling the fire of public sentiment against CBP agents and using the border crisis for political gain. In particular, he points to Ocasio-Cortez’ comparison of migrant camps to concentration camps and says that she is attempting to draw parallels between CBP agents and Nazi officers from the Holocaust.

Outside of the Facebook group, the CBP has been taking heat for other reports of their treatment of migrants. Per The Inquisitr, CBP agents reportedly shamed a Honduran migrant at an El Paso, Texas processing center by making him hold a sign that said “Me gustan los hombre(s),” which means “I like men.” The agent that reported the incident said that the senior official did nothing about his claim, despite his claims that the migrant was clearly upset about the incident.