Khloe Kardashian Looks ‘Psycho AF’ In Skin-Tight Leather Dress

Khloe Kardashian recently posted a new photo of herself to social media, and even she’s admitting that she looks a bit crazy in the snap.

On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a paparazzi photo of herself sporting a tiny leather dress with her eyes wide, where she claimed she looked “pyscho.”

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dons a skin-tight, black leather dress that puts all of her curves on full display.

Khloe flaunts her flat tummy and tiny waist, as well as her curvy backside in the black dress. She has her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fall down her back and over her shoulders.

Kardashian also dons a full face of makeup for the sexy snapshot, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Khloe adds dramatic eyeliner, a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude color on her full lips to complete her glam look.

Many of Khloe’s social media followers loved the photo, calling the reality star gorgeous and leaving heart and fire emoji in the comment section of the racy Instagram post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently celebrated her birthday with a party at her house. In attendance were all of her famous sisters and closest friends such as Larsa Pippen, Malika Haqq, and even Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

On Khloe’s special day she got a ton of shout outs from her family and friends online. However, there was one birthday wish that she didn’t expect from her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko,” Tristan wrote in the caption of a photo with Khloe and their daughter on his Instagram account.

Sources tell People Magazine that Khloe was confused by Tristan’s public birthday message after their rocky split back in February, but since the pair are figuring out how to co-parent together it may have been a nice gesture.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life, and her sexy photos, by following the reality star on Instagram.