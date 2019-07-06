Jamie Lynn Spears Flashes Cleavage In Pinstripe Bikini

Jamie Lynn Spears took to her Instagram account yesterday to share a few snapshots of her July 4th celebrations with her daughters Ivey and Maddie.

The first Instagram post featured two pictures including one of the hot momma rocking a pinstripe salmon pink, white, and blue bikini as she held her daughter Ivy in her arms. Unfortunately for her followers, Spears’ face was hidden from the camera as she donned a green camouflage baseball cap and was looking down at her daughter when the photo was snapped. Just a hint of the 28-year-old’s smile could be seen poking out from under the brim of the hat.

Jamie’s bikini top featured a deep neckline that extended past her bust putting a generous amount of cleavage on full display. Holding her daughter on her hip also allowed her to flaunt her toned midriff as well as a little leg. Jamie and her daughter were surrounded by greenery as they looked to be having a wonderful time soaking up the sun together.

Swiping over on the post revealed a second snapshot that featured Jamie beaming from ear to ear with her arms wrapped around her daughters as they all smiled. Little Ivey even raised her hand up as she appeared to be posing for the family photo.

The second post Spears shared with her followers was a collection of pictures. The first picture featured her daughter Maddie, who was also rocking an adorable bikini, as she held her baby sister while smiling for the camera. The other pictures in the collection featured Maddie and Ivey soaking up the sun while playing with a few of their friends.

In just 24 hours, Spears’ bikini-clad snapshot commanded attention to the tune of 40,000 likes and over 150 comments. A few of her fans quickly took to the comments wanting to know where the adorable bikini came from. One even referred to Jamie as a “hottie with a body” in the comments.

A few of her followers demanded answers on how she was able to manage such a flat stomach.

The second post containing the photos of her daughters also pulled in nearly 20,000 likes and several dozen comments.

“I still find it crazy how grown her older daughter is because I remember finding out she has a daughter and missing zoey 101 being aired,” one individual penned in the comments.

Some even wanted to know where her sister Britney was and why they didn’t celebrate the holiday together.