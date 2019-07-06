Kourtney Kardashian Shower Swimsuit Pic Slammed: ‘Who Are You Marketing To?’

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t receiving the best feedback – while this 40-year-old’s fierce body is nothing short of wowing, recent backlash is seeing the Poosh CEO slammed for the way she’s promoting her lifestyle brand.

It’s been two days since the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared on Poosh’s Instagram. The super-revealing snap of Kourtney showcasing her enviable frame in a metallic purple swimsuit came with a shower setting and a natural feel; Kourtney was taking an outdoor shower amid exposed stone. The picture (seen below) came with a caption centering around caring for one’s hair. Fans were then encouraged to head over to the Poosh website and stock up their online carts.

Fans appear to be querying whether or not a cleavage-flaunting swimsuit snap was appropriate for the products being plugged.

“This picture has nothing to do with hair products!! Who are you marketing to? Women or 18-40 year old men???” one fan wrote.

A response came in suggesting that the mother of three was catering as much to men as women – Poosh does, however, appear geared towards a female audience.

“This is about hair, yet you can’t even see hers…Figures” was another comment.

Kourtney was also accused of having undergone cosmetic surgery, but the comment did appear somewhat trolling.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney and her Poosh brand have been slammed. April saw The Daily Mail chronicle responses to the company launch. The newspaper documented a remark from author Zan Romanoff.

“I know all celebrity lifestyle websites are staggeringly useless, but Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh is truly staggeringly useless.”

While many fans have been giving Kourtney’s first full-blown business venture the thumbs-up, others have been questioning the purpose of it all, as well as the prices of products being promoted. One fan responding to Kourtney’s swimsuit picture mentioned cost.

“$39 for 3 scrunchies?” they wrote.

Despite collagen-based powders that retail for over $40, Poosh maintains an approach that appears geared towards everyone, per its mission statement.

“Poosh is the modern guide to living your best life. Our mission is to educate, motivate, create, and curate a modern lifestyle, achievable by all.”

Kourtney’s involvement in the brand seems highly dedicated. The star regularly takes to the website for in-depth and informative blog posts covering a range of subject matters. That said, it looks like viewers of Kourtney’s recent update weren’t all convinced.

Poosh’s Instagram has 3 million followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow the brand’s social media – or the star’s own.